VERMILLION, S.D. – Four Coyotes scored in double figures as South Dakota defeated Mount Marty 85-53 to open the season Monday night inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center.



South Dakota (1-0) got 16 points apiece from junior Paul Bruns and Utah transfer Bostyn Holt , 15 points from UCF transfer Lahat Thioune , and 12 points from freshman Isaac Bruns .



The game served as a preseason exhibition for Mount Marty. The Lancers were led by Tash Lunday who tallied 18 points. Lunday, the Lancers’ leading scorer, averages 22.0 points per game. He was 7-of-17 from the floor and 3-of-7 from beyond the arc.



Holt and Bruns led the Coyotes tonight, Holt in his first official start as a Coyote and Bruns in his sixth start of his Coyote career. Holt was 7-of-8 from the floor with five rebounds and one block. Bruns saw 20 minutes of action and went 5-of-8 from three with four rebounds and two assists.



Thioune made his first career start in a Coyote uniform and tallied 15 points on 6-of-8 shooting from the floor.



Isaac Bruns opened his collegiate career with a 12-point game, knocking down two of the Yotes’ 11 three-pointers and going 5-of-8 from the field.



The Lancers came out and knocked down two quick triples to go up 6-5 in the first two minutes. A three-pointer from Paul Bruns tied the game at 10-10 and a fast break layup from Holt gave USD back the lead and spurred a 13-2 run to extend the lead that it would hold for the rest of the game.



The Coyotes outscored the Lancers in the paint 40-14. South Dakota shot 49.2 percent (32-of-65) from the field and 42.3 percent (11-of-26) from three. The Lancers shot 34.4 percent (21-of-61) from the field.



USD capitalized on Mount Marty’s 15 turnovers by scoring 18 points off them. The Yotes controlled the paint, tallying 18 second-chance points and grabbing 48 rebounds (15 offensive), doubling up the Lancers’ 28 team rebounds.



Up next for South Dakota is UTRGV inside the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. Friday night.