VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) — USD honored its seniors prior to its final home game against Denver.

Four Coyotes scored in double figures, led by Carley Duffney with 20 points.

The Yotes got off to a good start and led by seven at halftime thanks to 54 percent shooting, but the Pioneers outscored them by 12 in the fourth quarter to eek out a 79-74 win.

“To give up 45 in the second half today alone, it’s just not going to get it done. So, it’s a disappointed locker room, you know not the way we wanted end our home games here this season, and so we’ve got to find a way to get better from it,” USD head coach Kayla Karius said.

USD is now 8-8 in the Summit League and is tied for fourth place with Oral Roberts, who the Coyotes visit on Thursday.