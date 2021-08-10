USD offensive attack looks to build off several returning starters

VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) — For the Coyotes offense, it all starts with quarterback Carson Camp’s development as he heads into his second season as the starter.

“A real student of the game. Reminds me a lot of Chris Streveler in that regard in terms of studying the game and wanting to improve,” Head Coach Bob NIelson said.

Despite it being just his second year at USD, Camp has quickly become a vocal leader for Bob Nielson’s team.

“Because that quarterback position has got to be the on the field leader of your offensive unit. He’s taken some major steps forward in that regard,” Nielson said.

“I’m comfortable with the offense. Comfortable with the lineman, comfortable with the skill guys. We all have great relationships on the team so that’s a huge plus for everybody,” Sophomore Quarterback Carson Camp said.

USD will also see the return of speedster Kody Case on the outside, joining all conference wideout Caleb Vander-Esch in a deep group of receivers.

“Huge thing for us is just the speed on the outsides. I can’t wait for him to get out there ball. He’s been waiting for it. I think it kind of hurt him this past spring you know not playing. He’ll definitely be a big help,” Camp said.

Improving their rushing attack has been a point of emphasis this summer. With Kai Henry gone, they’ll look to Travis Theis, Michael Mansaray and Shomari Lawrence to lead the way.

“Might be a little more running back by committee, but I like what that committee brings to the table,” Nielson said.

The Coyotes return its entire offensive line, but they’re looking to bounce back from what they call, a disappointing spring.

“Really rolled up their sleeves and had a great summer working together. That entire position group was here the entire summer, and I think that has shown up. You can see it in practice just the way they are playing together,” Nielson said.

USD will open its season on Friday, September 3rd at Kansas with kickoff time set for 7 pm.