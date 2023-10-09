VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) — The USD football team had a strong showing in their annual Dakota Days game last Saturday. That victory improved their record to 4-1 on the season.

The Coyotes were solid on both sides of the ball. After grabbing a 14-7 lead, USD would score the games final 24 points en rout to a 38-7 win.

That’s now four straight wins for the red hot Yotes, who climbed even higher in the national rankings. USD is ranked tenth in the Stats Perform Poll, which is their highest spot since 2017.

While the national media is giving the Coyotes attention, coach Nielson is just focused on improving.

“We need to continue to get better. I know I sound like a broken record in that regard, but you’ve got to keep improving and I think there was a lot of improvement that we made last week,” USD head coach Bob Nielson said.

USD returns to action with a top 25 matchup Saturday. They’ll host Youngstown State at 1 p.m.