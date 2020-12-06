USD men’s basketball at Kansas City canceled

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The USD men’s basketball team was set to play their fourth game of the season Saturday night, however that game has been canceled.

The Coyotes were set to play in Kansas City, however the Coyotes men’s basketball Twitter account announced Saturday afternoon that a player exhibited COVID-19-like symptoms.

Tonight's game against Kansas City has been canceled. A player has exhibited COVID-like symptoms and the two teams have agreed not to compete. #GoYotes — South Dakota Men's Basketball 🏀 (@SDCoyotesMBB) December 5, 2020

The USD athletics website confirmed that it was a USD player. Both teams agreed to cancel the game. USD’s next game is planned for Thursday against North Dakota at the Pentagon.