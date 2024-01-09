VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) — The USD men’s basketball team is 8-9 on the season and has dropped its last three contests.

The Yotes are in a stretch where they are playing six of eight contests away from Vermillion with the final game Thursday at Oral Roberts. They have dropped six of seven over the last month.

And it doesn’t get any easier as they visit the defending league champs and then take on St. Thomas, who has won six straight, and SDSU, the preseason favorite.

“Our first three games are really difficult with Oral Roberts, St. Thomas and SDSU, but everything that we want is still ahead of us,” USD head coach Eric Peterson said. “And that’s the message. We can still win the Summer League. We can still win three games in three days.”

The Coyotes visit Oral Roberts Thursday evening.