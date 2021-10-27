USD Men will look to replace its top two scorers as a group

VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) — The University of South Dakota Men’s basketball team finished 2nd in the Summit League regular season and then fell in the tournament semifinals to NDSU.

They return most of the roster but did lose both their top scorers. Stanley Umude transferred to Arkansas, while A.J. Plitzuweit will be out for the year after suffering a leg injury late last season.

Xavier Fuller, Tasos Kamateros and Kruz Perrott-Hunt are the team’s top returning scorers and should see their production increase, while transfer Erik Oliver is also expected to help fill that scoring void, but it’ll have to be a group effort offensively for Todd Lee’s team.

“It might not be just like last year, Stan and AJ have the ball and make some miracle play for us when times get tough. But I think this year, anybody is able to step up and make those kind of plays. I think we have faith in the team that anybody can do it,” Perrott-Hunt said.

“The guys that were a little bit more role players obviously have to step up from a leadership standpoint. They do have to step up from a scoring standpoint because of who we lost. But you’re going to see, they’re much better, every one of them,” Lee said.

The Coyotes open their season on Thursday, November 11th against Air Force at the Sanford Pentagon.