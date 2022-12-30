VERMILLION, S.D. (USD) — Five Coyotes scored in double-figures led by Tasos Kamateros’ 21 points as South Dakota earned its first Summit League victory of the season with a 92-84 win over St. Thomas Thursday night in Vermillion. USD improved its record to 6-8 (1-1 Summit) while the Tommies picked up their first Summit League loss and fell to 11-5 (2-1 Summit).

It was the most points scored against a Division I opponent this season for the Coyotes, second to 97 points scored against Mount Marty in late November. It was also the third straight win over St. Thomas for South Dakota after UST made the jump to Division I and the first win for Patrick Eberhart as interim head coach since taking over for Eric Peterson recovering from an injury.



The Coyotes had an efficient night shooting the ball especially from the three-point line. USD shot 70 percent (14-of-20) from three-point land tonight, marking the second-highest three-point percentage in a game in team history. The first belongs to a game at North Dakota State in 2001 in which the Coyotes shot 71 percent (10-of-14) from three. Kruz Perrott-Hunt went 4-of-5 from three tonight followed by three makes from Kamateros, A.J. Pltzuweit, and Paul Bruns . Mason Archambault made one for 14 total as a team. Overall, South Dakota made 29-of-53 baskets and knocked down 20 free-throws at an 83.3 percent mark.



St. Thomas’ largest lead of the game came after Parker Bjorklund scored the first basket of the game. From there, the Coyotes went on an offensive run and built an 18-point lead after a Bruns three-pointer at the 10:15 mark of the first half. The Tommies fought back and trimmed the Coyote lead down to single digits with a 10-0 run immediately after. Both teams traded baskets for the remainder of the half and South Dakota held a seven-point lead heading into the break.



The second half was a continuation of the first with both teams sinking hard-earned baskets on the offensive end. St. Thomas crawled all the way back and tied the game at 62 after a three-point bucket from Kendall Blue with under eight minutes remaining in the game. The Tommies took the lead eventually with four minutes left in the game after a made jumper from Brooks Allen put UST ahead by one. South Dakota then went on a 8-0 run, highlighted by a four-point play from Plitzuweit, to regain the lead at 78-71 with just under two minutes left. The Coyotes got timely stops on the defensive end and iced the game at the free-throw line to snap a four-game skid and earn a Summit League win.



Kamateros led the offensive effort with 21 points on 7-of-13 shooting and grabbed six rebounds. Perrott-Hunt was second on the team with 19 points on 7-of-14 shooting including four three-pointers. Plitzuweit dropped 17 points on an efficient 5-of-6 shooting and recorded a season-high seven assists – one shy of his career-high of eight. Bruns scored 15 points off the bench and hauled in seven rebounds. Damani Hayes rounded out the double-digit scoring efforts for USD with 11 points on 4-of-7 shooting. Hayes pulled in 11 rebounds and marked the second time this season he registered a double-double.



South Dakota held the best three-point shooting team in the Summit League to 33 percent (9-of-27) from three-point land tonight. Overall, the Tommies shot 44.8 percent from the floor and had four players in double-figures. Andrew Rohde led St. Thomas with 22 points followed by 17 points each from Bjorklund and Allen. Blue added in 10 points to complete the double-digit efforts for St. Thomas.



The Coyotes continue the weekend at home by hosting Western Illinois Saturday afternoon in the Sanford Coyote Sports Center. The Leathernecks dropped their game at South Dakota State tonight by a final score of 71-64. Tip-off for Saturday’s game is scheduled for 1 p.m.