VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) — SDSU and USD last met in the Summit League semifinals last season, with the Jackrabbits claiming an 83-60 win. Now the two rivals are set to meet again on Saturday.

USD has relied on defense this season, holding three of their five conference opponents to 63 points or less.

“We usually translate into good offense for us when we’re getting stops and getting defensive rebounds. Being able to push the ball up the floor and share the ball on the other end. So it really all starts for us on the defensive end of the floor,” USD assistant coach Patrick Eberhart said.

SDSU is scoring 66 points per game, but will need to attack strategically on Saturday.

“They’re a very balanced team offensively, defensively they’re going to try to protect the paint. they’re going to double team in the post, so we got to make sure we’re a good passing team and make sure we’re connected as a group offensively,” SDSU head coach Eric Henderson said.

6’3 guard, Kruz Perrott-Hunt sits third in conference play for scoring, putting up 23 points per game. Coach Eberhart believes as a player his overall performance can spark the Coyotes.

“He understands his role and how we’re trying to get him his shots but he’s also been a willing passer and a facilitator for the other guys, which means that we’re sharing the ball and we’re getting great team shots,” coach Eberhart said.

Zeke Mayo has had to step into a bigger role this season for SDSU and has found plenty of success as the Jacks leading scorer.

“He’s been terrific defensively and when he rebounds at a high level and he is our leading defensive rebounder, we’re able to play with a little bit more pace. It’s important for Zeke to continue to make strides and impact the game in multiple ways,” coach Henderson said.

After a week off, both teams are looking forward to the chance to write another chapter in their rivalry.

“Being rivalry week against the Yotes, it’s another special weekend coming up. Obliviously, they have a ton of experience, their guards are extremely dynamic. We’ll have our hands full down there, but we’re excited for the challenge,” coach Henderson said.

SDSU and USD will cross paths on Saturday at 6 p.m. in Vermillion.

USD head coach Eric Peterson remains sidelined following his injury in December. The Coyotes say he’s doing okay and has been a part of game prep.