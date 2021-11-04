USD Men roll past Simpson in lone exhibition game

VERMILLION, S.D.—South Dakota men’s basketball spread the wealth in Thursday night’s 98-47 exhibition win over Simpson inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center.

Five Coyotes finished in double-digits. Kanon Koster came off the bench to lead the way with a double-double of 17 points and 12 boards. Koster was nearly perfect in the game, making 8-of-9 from the floor.

Kruz Perrott-Hunt and Tasos Kamateros both finished with 12 points. Perrott-Hunt handed out six assists and stole the ball three times. Kamateros dished out a team-high seven assists.

Hunter Goodrick returned to action for the first time since 2019-20, scoring 11 points with four assists and three steals in 24 minutes. He was a perfect 4-for-4 from the field. Mason Archambault also reached double-figures with 11 points on 4-of-4 shooting.

Xavier Fuller, Erik Oliver and Boogie Anderson all finished with eight points apiece.

The Coyotes dominated the inside game, scoring 62 of their 98 points in the paint. It also led to the team shooting 65.2 percent (43-66) from the field for the game.

Simpson’s Andrew Curran was the lone member of the Storm in double-figures with 13 points, knocking down four 3-pointers.

The Coyotes open the season against Air Force on Veteran’s Day. The squads face off at 1:30 p.m. Nov. 11 inside the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.