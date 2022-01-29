VERMILLION, S.D.—Tasos Kamateros had season-highs of 21 points and 12 rebounds in leading South Dakota to a 71-58, bounce-back win against North Dakota Saturday inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center. It was the second double-double for Kamateros in his last three games.

The Coyotes (13-8, 6-4 Summit) earned their fifth win in six games with the lone loss an overtime decision at home against North Dakota State two days ago. USD has swept its regular season matchup with UND three times in four years as Summit League foes.

South Dakota head coach Todd Lee asked for more production from his bench than the two points he got Thursday, and both Damani Hayes and Erik Oliver answered the call. Hayes scored a career-high 11 points on 5-of-7 shooting. He also blocked three shots and had three boards. Oliver also had 11 points – his fifth game in double figures this season. He was 5-of-8 from the field with three boards and two assists.

“Damani does everything right defensively too, and that’s not on the stat sheet,” said Lee. “For him to go out and get 11, great. He finished really well inside. We had some matchups we took advantage of.

“Obviously Erik Oliver played well tonight and that was good to see. In addition to his other numbers, he has no turnovers, plays 22 minutes and did a really good job.”

North Dakota (4-18, 0-9) got 19 points from Bentiu Panoam and 17 from Paul Bruns, but is still seeking its first Division I win since mid-November. The Fighting Hawks made 6-of-24 shots in the first half, trailed 39-18 at the break and threatened, but never recovered.

Free throws in the second half were the only thing that kept it close. South Dakota put North Dakota in the bonus early in the second stanza, the Hawks took advantage with 14 made free throws, and the Coyotes were forced to make a few more plays down the stretch to close it out.

South Dakota’s largest lead was 56-29 with less than 12 minutes to go, but North Dakota scored 18 of the game’s next 20 points to close the gap to 58-47 with six minutes left. Mason Archambault stopped the rally with a 3 and the Coyotes clamped down defensively to close it out.

Kamateros was 8-of-19 from the field with three 3-pointers and a number of buckets in isolation down in the post. Archambault and Perrott-Hunt chipped in 12 points apiece. South Dakota shot 50 percent from the field (29-of-58) with eight 3-pointers while North Dakota was 5-of-17 from beyond the arc.

South Dakota was playing its fourth game in eight days. The Coyotes will get a week to prepare for South Dakota State, who visits Vermillion next Saturday for a 7 p.m. tip. The Jackrabbits are 10-0 in Summit League play.