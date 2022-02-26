TULSA, O.K. (USD) – South Dakota shot 57 percent from the field in the second half and got a game-high 23 points from Tasos Kamateros to outpace Oral Roberts 92-87 Saturday inside the Mabee Center in the regular season finale for both teams.

The Coyotes (18-11, 11-7 Summit) got their fifth win in six games and finished 6-3 on the road in conference play. They will be the No. 5 seed in the upcoming Summit League Tournament. South Dakota will face Kansas City, the No. 4 seed, in a 6 p.m. tip March 6 inside the Sanford PREMIER Center in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Oral Roberts (18-11, 12-6) lost back-to-back home games for just the second time this season and finished in a tie for third place in the Summit standings with Kansas City. The Golden Eagles own the tiebreaker and will be the No. 3 seed at the tournament.

Oral Roberts features the fourth-highest scoring offense in the country, but it was the Coyotes’ offense that was the difference. South Dakota made eight 3-pointers on 18 attempts while Oral Roberts needed 35 three-point shots to make 11. All eight USD players with double-digit minutes contributed at least seven points and the Coyotes registered their second-highest point tally against a Division I foe this season.

“In the second half offensively, we attacked some of the matchups they had and it was a great road win and a great way to end the regular season,” said USD head coach Todd Lee. “It was senior night for them, a big crowd, and to beat a team ahead of us in the standings especially on the road is great for our guys.”

Like Thursday night against Kansas City, South Dakota started slow and trailed early. Oral Roberts led 23-9 eight minutes in and seemed to be on its way. But the Coyotes drew within a point at 42-41 at the break and continued their push in the second half. A 3-pointer by Mason Archambault put South Dakota in front 63-50 with less than 15 minutes to go.

It was a 27-point swing over 17 minutes in the middle of the game, but it was the difference. South Dakota made 22-of-34 shots in that span including four 3-pointers while Oral Roberts went 9-of-25.

USD still had a double-digit lead at 84-73 with under four minutes to go. Oral Roberts’ final push got it within three at 86-83 on a Kareem Thompson jumper with a minute left. But the answer was a Kamateros drive and finish on the right side of the paint on the ensuing possession that made it a two-possession game.

The Golden Eagles got one look to tie in the closing seconds, but Issac McBride missed a 3, Kruz Perrott-Hunt rebounded and USD iced it with four free throws.

Oral Roberts guard Max Abmas, one of the nation’s premier scorers who was averaging close to 25 points per game in league play, had 14 Saturday on 5-of-12 shooting. It was his fourth-lowest point tally of the season. Credit a defense led by Boogie Anderson who made life difficult for the all-American.

“Abmas, our guys did a great job on him, and we dug a hole but we battled back and ended up just down one at the half,” said Lee. “Erik Oliver really sparked us I thought. He came off the bench, hit a three and he’s got the mid-range and was very efficient tonight.”

Oliver was USD’s second-leading scorer with 13 points off the bench on 6-of-8 shooting. It was his third-highest scoring output of the season. USD also got 12 points each from Archambault and Hunt and nine points from Hunter Goodrick. Xavier Fuller and Damani Hayes also came off the bench and provided eight points apiece.