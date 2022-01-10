USD Men pick up first conference win over UND

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (USD) — Mason Archambault and Kruz Perrott-Hunt scored 19 points apiece while Hunter Goodrick grabbed 18 rebounds in leading South Dakota to a 75-68 win over North Dakota Monday inside Betty Engelstad Arena Monday.

It ended a three-game skid for the Coyotes (8-7, 1-3 Summit) who notched their first true road win of the season. South Dakota will try to get a new streak going this week with home games against Denver (Thursday) and Omaha (Saturday).

It was a true team effort for South Dakota, who saw Damani Hayes return to action, but played without starter Xavier Fuller for the second straight game. Archambault and Perrott-Hunt led four Coyotes who scored in double figures. Boogie Anderson, who started in place of Fuller, scored a career-high 14 points on 7-of-10 shooting with a number of dazzling plays. Tasos Kamateros added 10 points. Goodrick’s rebound tally is the most by a Coyote since 2012.

Paul Bruns led North Dakota (4-13, 0-4) with 21 points and eight rebounds. The Hawks also had four reach double figures. Tsotne Tsartsidze had 13 points while Bentiu Panoam and Matt Norman netted 11 each.

It was South Dakota’s first win in the series in five games, though all of those contests took place outside of Vermillion. The Coyotes led 39-28 at the half and by as many as 17 at 60-43 with nine minutes left. North Dakota crawled to within five points at 69-64 on two free throws by Norman with 41 ticks left. Perrott-Hunt and Archambault iced it away at the free-throw line.

The Coyotes made just 2-of-15 from beyond the arc, but used its advantage inside and some 1-on-1 moves from Anderson to build their lead. South Dakota outscored UND 38-24 in the paint. Goodrick had four of South Dakota’s 12 offensive rebounds.

Perrott-Hunt scored 11 of his 19 in the first half, and was troubled by fouls for part of the second. Archambault had 17 points after intermission to lead the way. The Coyotes shot 47 percent from the field despite the three-point numbers.