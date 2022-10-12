VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) — The University of South Dakota Men’s Basketball team is entering a new era as Eric Peterson takes over as Head Coach.

Peterson inherits a talented team that was picked 3rd in the preseason poll, with 3 guards earning preseason honors with Kruz Perrot-Hunt, Mason Archambault and A.J. Plitzuweit all named to the second team.

Those three, along with reigning Summit League freshman of the year Paul Bruns, who transferred in from UND, give Peterson one of the deepest and most talented backcourts in the league, but he says their front court will be key to how good this team can be.

“As a coach you want high percentage shots, that’s what wins you games. Low percentage shots like pull-up jumpers and contested three’s don’t win you many games. Sometimes you have to take those with the shot clock winding down, but when you can establish an inside game and people know they have to guard you in there, it makes you tough to guard. It makes Mason tough to guard, A.J., Kruz, Paul Bruns you name it, it makes those guys tough to guard because they’ve got to make some decisions there,” Peterson said.

USD opens its regular season on Monday, November 7th at the University of Wisconsin.