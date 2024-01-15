VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) — The USD men’s basketball team is in the midst of a four-game skid and sits 1-2 in the Summit League. The Coyotes just wrapped up a stretch where they played six of eight away from Vermillion.

In their most recent game, they suffered an 84-66 setback at Oral Roberts. The Yotes found themselves in a 16-point hole eight minutes in before reeling off a 27-9 run to take the lead.

Overall, USD leads the conference in rebounding.

“The rebounding numbers don’t lie,” USD head coach Eric Peterson said. “If we can take care of the ball, if we can clean up some of the starts and some of the lulls that we have within the games, we can beat anybody in the league. I know we can. We have the talent to do so.”

The Coyotes host St. Thomas Thursday ahead of their showdown with SDSU on Saturday.