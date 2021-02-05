USD Men knock off SDSU at Frost Arena for first time in 21 years

BROOKINGS, S.D. (USD) — If nine wins in a row didn’t grab your attention, perhaps 10 in a row will.

South Dakota kicked off the second half of Summit League play by knocking off preseason favorite South Dakota State 64-56 inside Frost Arena Friday, ending the Jackrabbits’ 29-game home winning streak, and moving alone atop the conference standings with a 9-0 record.

A.J. Plituweit scored a game-high 19 points while Stanley Umude added 14 and Kruz Perrott-Hunt chipped in 11 for the visitors, which led nearly from start to finish. It was South Dakota’s first win in Brookings since the 1999-2000 season, ending a string of 13 losses. South Dakota State had won its last 32 at home in Summit play.

“That’s a big accomplishment, and give all the credit to our guys,” said USD head coach Todd Lee. “They were aware of (the streak) and we’ve got 11 new guys in the program that didn’t play in our program last year, and all 11 had heard that we hadn’t won in Frost Arena since 2000.

“I think our guys accepted challenges and did a great job of understanding the importance of the rivalry and the history of not winning here and took it to heart.”

South Dakota is 9-0 in conference play for the first time since the 1992-93 season when Dave Boots led an NCC championship team to the NCAA Division II Elite Eight. The program’s 10 straight wins are its longest streak since the 2009-10 campaign.

“Good teams find different ways to win, and tonight, we found a way to win against a really good offensive team by defending and being tough.”

That toughness came on the defensive end where South Dakota held the Jacks to a season-low 31 percent shooting (19-of-60), well below their 49-percent average. Noah Freidel led South Dakota State with 18 points, but needed 21 shots to get there and was 2-of-12 from long range. Douglas Wilson, the Summit Preseason Player of the Year, was held to 10 points on 3-of-10 from the floor.

Credit Umude for taking the majority of the reps against Wilson and also Tasos Kamateros who brought down a career-high 16 rebounds to go with six points and a pair of assists. The Coyotes forced 14 turnovers including four from Wilson.

It was an ugly start for both offenses as the score showed an 8-8 tie halfway through the first half. South Dakota separated from there and led 25-12 with 3:35 left after a 3-pointer from Xavier Fuller. It was one of five triples the two teams combined for in the first half and South Dakota took a 29-23 lead into the break.

It was Plitzuweit who had the answer in the second half seemingly every time the Jacks tried to make a run. Four times South Dakota State crawled within five points only to see Plitzuweit bury a jumper or hand an assist to a teammate. He scored 13 of his 19 in the second stanza and made 8-of-17 from the floor.

Plitzuweit, Perrott-Hunt and Kamateros scored on consecutive trips to give USD a 56-46 lead with 5:52 remaining. Wilson made 1-of-2 from the line to make it 60-55 with two minutes left and SDSU had three possessions to draw closer, but came up empty. Fuller made two from the line with 27 seconds left to ice it away and finished with nine points.

South Dakota (11-6, 9-0) has handed South Dakota State (10-4, 4-1) two of its four losses this season. The Coyotes beat the Jacks 91-78 in Sioux Falls back in mid-December. The third and final game of the series is 7:30 p.m. Saturday in Brookings.