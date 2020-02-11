USD Men go international

VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) — During his introductory press conference, South Dakota men’s basketball coach Todd Lee said he wanted the Coyotes to expand their international recruiting efforts. In his second season on the job, that’s exactly what USD has done, with players from five countries on its roster.

Matt Johns and Hunter Goodrick come to USD from Austrailia, Kruz Perrott-Hunt from nearby New Zealand, Tasos Kamateros from Greece, and Simeon Jovic from Serbia. All five can agree on the biggest adjustment to life in Vermillion.

“Definitely been a shock to the system, more just the weather. I’ve seen snow and stuff before, but living in it is definitely a different experience,” Australian Forward Matt Johns said.

Each credits their teammates for helping them transition to life in the States.

“Last year was a little bit different because that’s my first year that I didn’t have anybody from my country on the same team as me. I think basketball just comes a little bit easier when you have more guys from same place as you,” Serbian Forward Simeon Jovic said.

Playing a sport that transcends borders has been instrumental, too.

“Basketball is always basketball but here they have a different mindset I would say. The practices are more intense, the coaches are more professional,” Greek Forward Tasos Kamateros said.

It’s also been a learning experience for the Americans.

“They just play the game a different way too, especially the big men coming from different countries. They play the game so fundamental and so smart, and it’s just a different style than we see over here,” Senior Tyler Peterson said.

Beyond basketball, the meshing of cultures among all sixteen players has provided a unique experience.

“Simeon had us over for dinner before, and I honestly have no idea of what I ate, and yeah, no idea what it was, but it was very good,” Peterson said.

And provided the players with a brotherhood that spans the globe.

“Even though we have different cultures and different styles as persons, I think everybody wants the best for each other, so we work as a team on the court and off the court,” Kamateros said.

USD returns to action on Wednesday against Western Illinois. Tip-off is set for 7:00.