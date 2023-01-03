VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) — The USD men’s basketball team opened Summit League conference play with a loss at Kansas City. Their second game was postponed due to weather, returning them home to Vermillion.

The Coyotes earned a home sweep of St. Thomas and Western Illinois. USD’s offense was strong in the two wins, as they posted a total of 172 points. The Coyote defense was impressive as well, as they held Western Illinois to just 63 points.

These two wins were key for the Coyotes, who had lost six of their last eight games.

“It was two tough opponents. Our kids defended awesome. I thought they did a great job on the defensive end of the floor and I think we’re starting to hit our stride offensively. Just moving the ball, sharing the ball and getting great team shots,” Eberhart said

USD head coach Eric Peterson was injured in December in a household accident. Assistant coach Eberhart says that Coach Peterson is progressing and moving in the right direction. His return is not yet known.