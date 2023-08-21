VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) — The USD offense averaged just over 16 points a game last season, which ranked ninth out of 11 teams in the Missouri Valley.

The Coyotes scored more than 30 points just once last season and were held to 10 points or fewer four times. With 25 upperclassmen, head coach Bob Nielson noticed a change in the program’s approach this offseason.

“That group, at the end of the season last year said we’re going to change the outcome and said to do that, we’re going to change the input,” Nielson said. “We’ve had a tremendous offseason.”

USD brought in new offensive coordinator Josh Davis, who has installed a new look for the Yotes.

“The thing that fans will notice the most is they’re going to see multiple formations, more changes in terms of formations with motions and shifts and some things that you see maybe a little bit more on Sunday than you do on Saturdays,” Nielson said.

The Coyotes return veteran running back Travis Theis, who has rushed for over 1,600 yards. He has competition from four freshmen in the running back room.

“It’s competitive every day.” USD junior running back Travis Theis said. “and “It’s really good for the running back room. It’s really good for the offense, it’s really good for the program to have rooms like that.”

Under center will be Aiden Bouman, who emerged into the starting role midseason and was named to the Valley’s all-newcomer team.

“Aiden has continued to improve,” Nielson said. “You see the confidence level and executing the system, saw it develop in the spring. It’s gotten continued [to get] better.”

The Coyotes kick off the season at Missouri on Aug. 31.