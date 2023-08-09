VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) — The USD football team is just over three weeks away from their first game of the season.

The Coyotes return several talented players on both sides of the ball, including quarterback Aidan Bouman.

One key for the Yotes this season will be their leadership, as coach Bob Nielson credits this team with having strong leadership traits.

“I think it’s the depth of the leadership on this football team. I can go to every position group and I can say, ‘hey that guy is a that does a great job, not just leading his position group, but as a leader for that side of the football or as part of our team,” USD head coach Bob Nielson said.

The Coyotes open the season at Missouri on Thursday, August 31.