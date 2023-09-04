VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) — The USD football team opened their 2023 campaign last week, with a tough road loss to an FBS opponent.

The Coyotes traveled south and eventually lost to SEC foe, Missouri, 35-10, in front of 50,000 fans.

USD had a tough first quarter offensively as they found themselves down 14. After a second quarter field goal, Missouri answered with two more scores, making it 28-3 at halftime.

From there, the Coyotes and Tigers were even as both teams scored just seven points in the second half.

“I think we did a good job, coaching staff wise with the adjustments that we made at halftime. There were a couple things defensively, a couple things offensively that we adjusted, that were good that we needed to adjust,” USD head coach Bob Nielson said.

USD returns to Vermillion for their home opener on Saturday. They’ll host St. Thomas at 1 p.m.