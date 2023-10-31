VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) — USD looks to bounce back after its 34-point loss to SDSU.

The Coyotes were outgained by nearly 300 yards. USD was limited to just 2.4 yards a carry on the ground. Meanwhile, SDSU stacked up just a hair under 10 yards a completion to compliment 266 yards on the ground.

The Coyotes now prepare for a second straight top-10 opponent.

“I hope that disappointment lights the fire that ‘hey, we can we can be better than what we showed on Saturday,'” USD head coach Bob Nielson said. “We need to be better in all three phases than we were on Saturday. It’s going to take that to win down in Southern Illinois.”

USD kicks off at Southern Illinois at 1 p.m. on Saturday.