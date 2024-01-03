VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) — USD has been without an Athletic Director for quite some time, but that changed on Wednesday as the university officially welcomed in their new AD in Vermillion.

USD hired Jon Schemmel as the Coyotes 14th Athletic Director back on December 20th. He once served as Senior Associate AD in Development at USD from 2012-2017.

Since 2021, he served as President, CEO and Vice President of Institutional Advancement at Dakota Sate University in Madison.

As Schemmel embraces his new position, he’s eager to engage with those on campus.

“I think just getting out, talking to the donors, our fans, students on campus and just kind of listening to what their experience has been and everything that we’re doing. That’s always going to be priority number one for me,” Schemmel said.

Schemmel’s first day at USD was Tuesday.