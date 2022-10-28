VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) – South Dakota (21-2, 10-1 Summit) received a match-high 28 kills from Elizabeth Juhnke in a four-set victory over South Dakota State in front of USD’s second-highest crowd number. Game scores went 18-25, 32-30, 25-17, 25-21.

With the win, the Coyotes extend their win streak to eight games and remain at the top of the league standings. This was also South Dakota’s 16th straight win against South Dakota State.

Who Stood Out

South Dakota had a well-rounded effort in the win, with five hitters registering kills and three players in double-digit digs. Lolo Weideman put up a match-high 28 digs while Evelyn Diederich also added 12 kills for the Coyotes, just one short of her career-high.

South Dakota State (10-13, 4-7) had two hitters in double digits, including a team-high 21 kills from outside hitter Crystal Burk. Burk also added 14 digs and four blocks for the Jacks.

Turning Point

South Dakota State came out swinging in set one, hitting .333 percent as a squad while holding the Coyotes to a .139 clip. After the Jacks took set one, set two was an intense back-and-forth battle that rallied all the way to the 30s. The two sides traded set point after set point until a kill from Diederich sealed the second set win and shifted the momentum in favor of the Coyotes. It was all South Dakota from there, as they held the lead through the entire third set and the Jacks only took the lead once in set four.