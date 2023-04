VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) — The USD football team played its annual spring football game in the DakotaDome Saturday.

The Coyotes’ offense squared off against its defense in a scrimmage for fans to get their first look at the team in advance of the 2023 season.

The Yotes are coming off a 3-8 campaign and will begin the year at Missouri on Sept. 2. The home opener is Sept. 9 against St. Thomas.