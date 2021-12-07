USD Hail Mary wins Sports Illustrated Play of the Year

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The USD football team has been given the Sports Illustrated Play of the Year. The USD Hail Mary helped the Coyotes earn a 23-20 win over in state rival SDSU.

USD was nominated for the award by Sports Illustrated as they were one four finalists for the honor.

The award was given on Tuesday night during the Second Annual Sports Illustrated Awards.

USD quarterback Carson Camp, wide receiver Jeremiah Webb and head coach Bob Nielson were a few that represented the Coyotes at the event.