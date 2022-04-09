ST. PAUL, MN (USD) – South Dakota put together one of its best performances of the season in taking the first two games of a three-game series with Summit newcomer St. Thomas Saturday at South Field. The Coyotes won 10-2 and 9-0 in six innings.

It was the first meeting between the two programs. St. Thomas (8-26, 3-5 Summit), in year one of a transition from Division III to Division I, was playing its first home games of the season. South Dakota (20-16, 5-3) is taking to the road for the first time in Summit play. The Coyotes outhit their hosts 27-8.

South Dakota coach Robert Wagner earned his 300th collegiate coaching victory with the result from game two. Wagner picked up his 100th win at USD earlier this season.

Coyote right fielder Gabby Moser hit a pair of two-run homers to lead the way in game one. They were her first two of the season to match the two she hit last season. Moser also doubled in game two as part of a three-hit day.

Catcher Jordyn Pender was 5-for-8 with two RBIs and two runs scored for South Dakota during the twin bill. Leadoff batter Tatum Villotta was 4-for-8 with a double and three runs scored. Third baseman Aleesia Sainz was 4-for-8 with a pair of doubles and three RBIs. Center fielder Courtney Wilson smacked her first home of the season – second career round tripper – late in game two.

The pitching was done by Clara Edwards in game one and Kynlee Marquez in the nightcap. Edwards (11-8) allowed five hits and one earned run with five strikeouts in her 14th complete-game performance of the season. Marquez (5-5) tossed her first collegiate shutout, scattering three hits and four walks in perhaps her most dominant performance of the season. She struck out four and allowed just one runner to reach third base.

Game three is 11 a.m. Sunday.