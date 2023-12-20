VERMILLION, S.D. (USD) — South Dakota head football coach Bob Nielson is pleased to announce the addition of 19 early signees from the high school ranks and three four-year college transfers during the 2024 early signing period Wednesday.

The high school class features nine offensive players, nine defensive players and one specialist. They hail from a familiar geographical footprint that has been established throughout Nielson’s tenure. It’s heavy in the tri-state area with familiar dabbles into Florida, Colorado, Illinois and Kansas.

“The early signing date has become the day in which you get the majority of your incoming class committed and we’ve certainly done that with this group,” said Nielson. “This class provides our team with depth at all positions.”

The graduation of several all-American and all-conference performers provides new openings, and Nielson said there are young men here who can develop rapidly. He also said the success of this past season in which the team won a program-record 10 games and advanced to the quarterfinals of the FCS playoffs certainly made an impact on the class.

“Young men want to play for winners, and the success that our team had was certainly an asset to our recruitment. The things that are important really have not changed. They want to go to a place where they know they are going to get a great education, develop to their fullest potential as players, and compete for championships and we definitely have all those three things going for us at the University of South Dakota.”

The three four-year transfers are offensive lineman Adrian Hawkins from Monmouth, defensive lineman Carter Hooper from Connecticut, and linebacker Jonathan Bunce from St. Thomas. Biographical information on those players and an alphabetical listing of South Dakota’s early signing class are included here.

2024 South Dakota Early Signing Class

NamePos.Ht.Wt.HometownHigh School
Evan AdamsDL6-4245Breda, IowaKuemper Catholic
Lincoln AdamsLB6-1200Lake Zurich, Ill.Lake Zurich
Jacob AropOL6-6270South Omaha, Neb.Bellevue West
JT BrandsDL6-1270Oakland, Neb.Oakland-Craig
Mason CowgillTE6-4220Erie, Colo.Erie
Brendan CrispeOL6-9285Castle Pines, Colo.Arapahoe
Caden FreyTE6-6225Red Cloud, Neb.Red Cloud
Sam HawkerOL6-9305Monona, Wis.Monona Grove
Crew HeierLB6-4215Hartford, S.D.West Central
Dreavin HodgeRB6-0190Sioux Falls, S.D.Lincoln
Nick MayfieldQB6-2180Chicago, Ill.Eisenhower
Tommy MecknaWR6-2180Omaha, Neb.Elkhorn North
QJ Moore Jr.LB6-1215Lakeland, Fla.Lake Gibson
Mikey MunnDB6-0185Windsor, Colo.Windsor
Sam ParksK5-8150Wichita, Kan.Maize South
Beau RyanLB5-11215Omaha, Neb.Westside
Dawson SechserDB6-0185Sioux Falls, S.D.Jefferson
Jamal StreeterWR5-10175Port Charlotte, Fla.Port Charlotte
Jahiem WilliamsDB5-10175Miramar, Fla.Miramar

Signed Financial Aid Agreement to attend USD as a transfer

NamePos.Ht.Wt.HometownHigh School/Previous School
Jonathan BunceLB6-3240Edina, Minn.Edina HS/St. Thomas (Minn.)
Adrian HawkinsOL6-6290Baltimore, Md.DeMatha Catholic HS/Monmouth (N.J.)
Carter HooperDL6-5265Toronto, Ont.IMG Academy (Fla.)/UConn