USD football program taking new NIL ruling in stride

VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) — The Coyotes will open 2021 on the road in Lawrence, Kansas against the Kansas Jayhawks, followed by a trip back home as they welcome in Northern Arizona and then back on the road out to California to take on Cal Poly. Along with preparing for play, theres been a few changes off the field like the new NIL ruling allowing student-athletes to have the ability to profit of their own name and likeness. Head Coach Bob Nielson spoke about the new environment in college athletics.

“Some of our players will have, and already have some of those opportunities on the table and from a university standpoint, what our role will be is to support them in a way that we can support them which is to make sure that any of the deals that they do have, meet the standard of what is allowable as far as NIL legislation,” Nielson said.

The policy provides the following guidance to college athletes, recruits, their families and member schools:

Individuals can engage in NIL activities that are consistent with the law of the state where the school is located. Colleges and universities may be a resource for state law questions.



College athletes who attend a school in a state without an NIL law can engage in this type of activity without violating NCAA rules related to name, image and likeness.



Individuals can use a professional services provider for NIL activities.



Student-athletes should report NIL activities consistent with state law or school and conference requirements to their school.