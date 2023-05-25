SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – The South Dakota football team will open its 2023 season in a primetime matchup at Missouri.

On Thursday, the University of Missouri announced the Tigers and Coyotes football game would kickoff at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 31 in Columbia, Missouri. The game, which was originally scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 2, will also be broadcasted on the SEC Network.

“A primetime game under the lights of Faurot Field is an awesome way to open the season,” Missouri football head coach Eliah Drinkwitz said in a news release. “We appreciate our administration, the SEC and South Dakota for accommodating the date change.”

Missouri went 6-7 last year, while the Coyotes were 3-8. USD opened its season at Kansas State last year.

USD’s home opener at the DakotaDome will be Saturday, Sept. 9 vs. St. Thomas.