VERMILLION, S.D. (USD) – South Dakota (6-7, 0-2 Summit) fell in four sets to Kansas City on Thursday night inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center. Game scores went 14-25, 25-18, 25-16, 25-18.



Who Stood Out

The Coyotes had three hitters notch double-digit kills, including match-highs of 14 kills apiece from Madison Harms and Kylen Sealock . Harms hit .345 on the match and added four blocks for the Yotes. Freshman Amanda Loschen added a career-high 10 kills from the right side. Sophomore Kamryn Farris put up a career-high and match-high 21 digs from the back line as the libero.



Kansas City (12-3, 3-0 Summit) put together a well-rounded attack with three hitters tallying double-digit kills and four players reaching double-digit digs. Outside hitters Odyssey Warren and Kaia Dunford led the offensive attack for the Roos with 13 kills apiece. Setter Sydney Henry put up a match-high 40 assists and had 14 digs to record her 12th double-double of the season.

Turning Point

South Dakota came out strong to start the match, hitting a blistering .357 as a team in set one while holding Kansas City to a negative hitting clip. Harms and Sealock both came out swinging, racking up seven and five kills respectively early. Set two proved to be the turning point for Kansas City as the momentum shifted to their side of the net. Set two went back-and-forth early, until a kill from Carly Gillen boosted the Roos to a 7-5 lead and they would hold the lead the rest of the set. Kansas City put its foot on the gas and didn’t let up the rest of the match.



Notable

Freshman setter Avery Van Hook put up 37 assists, tallying her eighth 30+ assist match of the season.

Senior defensive specialist Laura Petterson notched a match-high four service aces for the Yotes.

notched a match-high four service aces for the Yotes. Sealock added 12 digs to compliment her 14 kills and record her fourth double-double on the year.