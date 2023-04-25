VERMILLION, S.D.—Creighton rode the arm of seldom-used Jena Lawrence and took advantage of South Dakota’s defensive missteps to earn a pair of wins at Nygaard Field Tuesday in a non-conference tilt. Scores went 7-1 and 9-7.

Lawrence made her first start of the season and tossed a three-hitter with eight strikeouts in game one. She came back to get the final eight outs of game two to earn her first collegiate save. The junior right hander from Albia, Iowa, allowed two runs on seven hits with 10 strikeouts on the day.

Cayla Nielsen and Lily West at the top of Creighton’s lineup had four hits apiece during the twin bill and right fielder Emma Rosonke wreaked havoc as well. Rosonke hit her seventh home run of the season in her first at bat of the day and finished 5-for-8 with three RBIs and three runs scored.

Creighton (20-27) scored three runs in the top of the first inning of game one and five runs – all unearned – in the first inning of game two. South Dakota committed three errors in the first inning of game two and the Coyotes were charged with seven errors on the day.

South Dakota center fielder Courtney Wilson hit safely in both games and was 3-for-5 with three RBIs to help push for a Coyote comeback in game two. She singled to cap a three-run second inning for USD that cut the lead to 5-3. She raced home from first on a two-out single from Aleesia Sainz in the fourth and Delaney White followed with a base hit that plated Sainz and made it 8-5.

Creighton pulled game two starter and ace Natalia Puchino after five innings and reliever Payton Akers walked three of the four batters she faced before handing off to Lawrence. Wilson greeted Lawrence with a solid base hit to center that made it 8-6, but Lawrence retired Tatum Villotta and Sainz to leave the bases loaded.

Sainz had one more chance in the bottom of the seventh. The Coyotes put the tying run on first with two outs, but Lawrence got Sainz to ground out to third for the final out of the game. Sainz tallied a hit in both games Tuesday and has reached base safely in 20 straight.

Gabby Moser returned to the Coyotes’ lineup from injury Tuesday and was 2-for-3 with a double and drew three walks. Jaden Gaja earned her first start at catcher this season in game two and recorded her first hits of the year. Gaja was 2-for-3 with an RBI and a walk.

South Dakota (19-23) plays its final home games of the season this weekend against St. Thomas. The teams will play a doubleheader Saturday at noon and a single game Sunday at 11 a.m.