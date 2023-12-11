VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) — The USD football team reached the FCS Quarterfinals for the first time in program history, but the Coyotes season came to a close with a 45-17 loss to NDSU.

On the opening drive of the game, the Bison faced a third and 19 from their own 16 but converted a 37-yard pass play. A few plays later, they used a 31-yard completion to get them in the redzone. They punched it in as well as on the next drive to take a 14-3 lead.

“We had them third in off schedule twice on that opening drive, and they made plays through the air to keep the drives alive,” USD head coach Bob Nielson said. “We had a chance to keep our drive alive. We didn’t we didn’t keep it alive. And so we end up taking a field goal.”

NDSU worked out an 82-yard punt return for a touchdown in the closing seconds of the first quarter. They added two more scores in the second to take a 35-3 lead at the break.

“We just didn’t execute our game plan as well,” USD junior defensive back Dennis Shorter said. “At the end of the day, we dug our self in the hole and it was just like too late to come back.

“The next thing you know, we’re down a bunch of points to a really good team that’s going to be really, really hard to come back against because of how well they play defensively and the kind of offense that they play,” Nielson said. “It’s just really they flipped the script on us from the first game where we got ahead.”

It was a stark contrast to the regular season meeting between the two conference foes, where the Yotes jumped out to a 21-3 lead at half en route to a 24-19 win.

“It was the same team we played earlier in the season,” USD junior offensive lineman Joey Lombard said. “I don’t think like personnel wise, there was something that we couldn’t handle. I think at the end of the day, again, it came on the execution.”

The Coyotes completed the season with a 10-3 record, the most wins for the program at the FCS level.