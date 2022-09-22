VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) — The University of South Dakota Volleyball team rallied from a 2-1 deficit and picked up a five-set victory over Omaha, extending their match win streak to 12.

The Coyotes grabbed the lead with a 25-22 win in the first set, only to see Omaha answer by taking set two, 25-16 and the third, 25-18 to take a 2-1 lead in the match.

USD would force a fifth, but needed extra points to do so, outlasting the Mavericks 27-25 in the fourth.

The Coyotes erased an early deficit in the fifth, using a 6-0 run to take a 9-6 lead. Omaha would trim that deficit to 12-11, only to see USD win the next two points to set up match point.

The Mavericks were able to fight off match point three times, tying the set up at 14, but the Coyotes would win the next two points, with Elizabeth Juhnke’s kill sealing a 16-14 win in the fifth for the 3-2 match victory.

Elizabeth Juhnke led all players with 28 kills in the match. Aimee Adams and Madison Harms each tallied 8 kills in the Coyotes’ win.

Omaha was much more balanced, with Marriah Buss tallying 21, while three others reached double-figures.

USD is back at home on Saturday, when they’ll host Denver.