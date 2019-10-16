USD enters year two of the Todd Lee era

VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) — In Todd Lee’s first season as USD’s Head Men’s Basketball coach, the Coyotes went 13-17 and were eliminated in the Summit League tournament quarterfinals.

Heading into year two of the Lee era, there’s a different feel around Vermillion, with the Coyotes returning 5 of their top 6 scorers, led by Summit League Preseason Player of the Year, junior Stanley Umude. Along with four returning starters, USD will also see the return of fifth-year senior Tyler Hagedorn, after he missed all of last season due to injury. Hagedorn was the team’s 2nd leading scorers two years ago. With all of that experience and added depth coming back, Lee’s Coyotes have lofty goals for the upcoming year.

“We’ve got 5 of our top 6 back and then you add Hags, and then we add some depth, we had some redshirts. We feel good about where we are. But it’s going to be a wide open race we think. Anybody can get beat anybody on any given night. But I believe our guys, I know our guys’ goal is to win the Summit League regular season, and then the Summit League Tournament, and if we don’t it’s a disappointing year,” Lee said.

USD opens its season in Hawaii on November 8th. They’ll play Pacific in the first of three games at the Rainbow Classic.