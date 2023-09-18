VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) — The USD football team enters its bye week riding a two-game winning streak, its first since November of 2021.

The Coyotes have been led by their defense, which has yet to give up a touchdown at home.

The Yotes have outscored their opponents 59-6 over the past two weeks. They pitched a 24-0 shutout against St. Thomas in their home opener before pouring it on for a 35-6 victory over Lamar on Saturday.

USD has gotten off to slow starts both weeks with just one touchdown in the first half of each game. The Yotes created separation on the second half with a combined 45 points after the break.

“We’ve got stuff that we can build on, and we’ve got some momentum going into this bye week,” USD Head Coach Bob Nielson said. “We’ve got to use this bye week to prepare for what the gauntlet of the Missouri Valley conference schedule is.”

The Coyotes open conference play a week from Saturday up in Fargo at North Dakota State.