Vermillion, S.D. (KELO) — The USD football team’s season came to and end with a 45-17 loss to Missouri Valley Conference foe NDSU on Saturday.

The Bison forced three Coyote turnovers and returned a punt for a touchdown, all factors in helping to build a 35-3 lead heading into the locker room.

“If there is one disappointing thing,” USD head coach Bob Nielson said. “It’s that it wasn’t our best game of the year. We were atypical, turn the ball over a bunch of times. Gave up a big play in the kicking game.”

The Coyotes’ 10 wins set a program record at the FCS level.