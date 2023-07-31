VERMILLION, S.D. (USD) — Cornerback Myles Harden and linebackers Stephen Hillis and Brock Mogensen were named to Phil Steele’s FCS Preseason All-American Team announced ahead of Tuesday’s first day of fall camp. All three are returning all-MVFC performers from last season.

Harden (Miami Gardens, Florida) is one of four first-team defensive backs on the team. He was the best defensive player in the Missouri Valley Football Conference prior to sustaining a season-ending injury in the sixth game of the season. He had already forced six turnovers by that point. Only three players nationally forced more than six during the entire regular season.

Hillis (Hartington, Nebraska) and Mogensen (Farmington, Minnesota) were the two-leading tacklers in the conference a year ago. Hillis led the way with 115 tackles, which ranked fourth nationally during the regular season. He also led the Coyotes with 8.0 tackles-for-loss and four sacks. Mogensen ranked 14th nationally with 106 stops and has compiled 286 tackles in 37 collegiate contests. Included in those numbers are two sacks and 11.5 tackles-for-loss.

South Dakota holds its first official fall practice Tuesday. The Coyotes open the 2023 season at Missouri on Aug. 31.