VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) — The USD football team grabbed their first win of the season, blanking St. Thomas 24-0.

The Coyotes and Tommies were in a tight matchup at halftime as it was just 7-nothing.

The Yotes strong second half would propel them to the 24 point win, on a day where their defense was impressive from start to finish.

“We played great defense all day. We put them in a position where they couldn’t do what they wanted to do. We played really good field position football. They’re average starting field position was right around the 20 yard line,” USD head coach Bob Nielson said.

USD returns to action on Saturday when they welcome Lamar to Vermillion.