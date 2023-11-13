VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) — The USD football team improved to 8-2 on the season, following a four point win over North Dakota on Saturday.

The Fighting Hawks returned the opening kick-off for a touchdown… but they’d never find the endzone again.

USD has been a top ten scoring defense all season and they looked the part Saturday.

North Dakota mustered just 14 first downs and 211 yards of offense… less than half of USD’s production.

The Coyote defense only allowed one redzone opportunity to North Dakota.

“That’s a group that’s playing together really well at all three levels. We’re getting plays out of our front when we needed them, we’re getting plays out of the secondary when we need them. The linebacker core has been very consistent for us, which we expected them to be,” USD head coach Bob Nielson said.

The Coyotes return to action on Saturday. They’ll play at Western Illinois in their regular season finale.