VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) — The USD football team is headed to the FCS Quarterfinals, following Saturday’s 34-24 win over Sacramento State.

USD has reached the FCS Playoffs now three times in the past six seasons, earning just one win and no trips past the second round.

However, the best regular season in FCS history for the Coyotes continued into the postseason with the balanced win in Vermillion.

USD scored the only points of the first quarter, carrying a 3-0 lead into the second quarter.

That quickly changed as the first play of the second period was a touchdown pass from Aidan Bouman to Javion Phelps.

USD would add another score soon after. A fumble by Sacramento State was scooped up and taken 56 yards by Mi’Quise Grace for a touchdown. The Coyotes led 17-0.

The following drive saw an injury to Hornets’ quarterback Kaiden Bennett. He was replaced by former USD QB, Carson Camp.

Camp put together a strong drive, helping Sacramento State get to the redzone. The drive was finished with a touchdown run by Marcus Fulcher.

USD would keep the offense rolling, thanks to a Bouman touchdown pass to a wide open JJ Galbreath.

Sacramento State added another score, but trailed 24-14 at halftime.

The second half saw an impressive stretch defensively by USD, who entered the contest as the fifth best scoring defense in the country.

They held the Hornets to just ten points.

At the same time, South Dakota posted ten points of their own, including a rushing touchdown for Travis Theis.

The Coyotes will now host an FCS Quarterfinal, which will be against either #6 Montana State or NDSU.