KANSAS CITY, Mo. (USD) — South Dakota got some great defense early and terrific offense late in a 7-0 win against Kansas City Sunday at Urban Youth Academy. The Coyotes (16-15) swept the three-game series and improved to 5-0 in Summit League play.

Clara Edwards, the game one starter, got out of a bases loaded jam in the top of the second inning when right fielder Gabby Moser tracked down a line drive hit by Katie Noble. Game two starter Kori Wedeking took the ball in the third inning and got a 6-4-3 double play to end another Kansas City threat.

Those plays seemed to ignite USD’s offense which was slow to get going against Noble, who started in the circle for the Roos. Delaney White, who was 3-for-3 Sunday, was the catalyst. She singled to start the bottom of the third and scored on Tatum Villotta’s first triple of the season. Courtney Wilson followed with an RBI groundout and USD led 2-0.

White doubled the lead in the fourth. With two outs and facing a full count with runners on second and third, White drove a ball up the middle to score both runs. White was 5-for-7 during the series with a double and two runs scored.

Wilson singled and later scored on a Jordyn Pender ground out in the fifth. Aleesia Sainz got in on the fun with a two-run single in the sixth that completed the scoring. Wilson and Villotta had six hits apiece during the weekend. Sainz was 5-for-9 with a double, triple and eight RBIs.

Wedeking took care of the rest. She allowed five hits and struck out four over the final five innings to pick up her second win in as many games. Wedeking and Edwards combined to allow one earned run in 19 innings of work during the series.

South Dakota stays on the road next week to take on North Dakota State in a three-game series Friday and Saturday in Grand Forks.