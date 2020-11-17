Unusual offseason has forced USD Women to adapt

VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) — The USD Women’s Basketball team received votes in the preseason AP poll, and were selected to repeat as conference champions in the Summit League Preseason poll.

USD swept both the regular season and conference tournament titles last year, but will have to replace four seniors including the Becky Hammon Mid-Major Player of the Year Ciara Duffy.

Preseason player of the year Hannah Sjerven, along with returning starters, and all-league preseason members Chloe Lamb and Monica Arens will lead the Coyotes on both ends, and they’ll see increased roles for the likes of Liv Korngable, Claudia Kunzer and Jeniah Ugofsky among others.

While adapting to their new lineup has been a challenge, preparing for the season, with a virtual offseason program, and limited time together has forced the players to get creative.

“We had to really hone in on being adaptable this offseason, this spring and this summer. Whether we were working out outside, trying to find a hoop around town, or lifting outside. We had to really work on being flexible and getting in the work that we could,” Senior Guard Liv Korngable said.

“It’s kind of brought us back to our roots a little bit. There was a lot of playing in the driveway, finding a concrete slab to play on. Finding equipment to get in lifting programs,” Senior Guard Monica Arens said.

The Coyotes open the season against No. 1 South Carolina in the Bad Boy Mowers Classic at the Sanford Pentagon on November 28th.