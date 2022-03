WACO, Texas (KELO) — The University of South Dakota women’s basketball team plays in the NCAA tournament on Friday.

The 10-seed USD Coyotes will meet 7-seed Ole Miss at 12:30 p.m. CT.

This is the fourth consecutive season USD has played in the NCAA tournament.

KELOLAND.com’s Grant Sweeter is with the team in Waco, Texas. He will host a live blog of the game action in this story on Friday.