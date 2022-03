WICHITA, Kan. (KELO) — The University of South Dakota plays in the Sweet 16 on Saturday.

The Coyotes will take on the Michigan Wolverines at 5:30 p.m. in Wichita, Kansas.

USD advanced in the NCAA tournament by beating 2-seed Baylor, 61-47, on Sunday during the second round.

KELOLAND Sports Director Sean Bower and KELOLAND.com’s Grant Sweeter will be in Kansas with the Coyote women to bring you updates straight from the court including a live blog of the action.