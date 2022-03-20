WACO, Texas (KELO) — The University of South Dakota women’s basketball team plays in the second round of the NCAA tournament on Sunday.

The 10-seed USD Coyotes will meet 2-seed Baylor inside the Ferrell Center at 5 p.m. on Sunday.

The Coyotes advanced to the second round with a 75-61 win over Ole Miss on Friday. It was the Coyotes first ever Division I NCAA Tournament win.

KELOLAND.com’s Grant Sweeter is with the team in Waco, Texas. He will host a live blog of the game action in this story on Sunday.