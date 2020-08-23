University of Iowa to cut 4 athletic programs

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) – The University of Iowa is cutting four athletic programs to cope with lost revenue because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reports that Iowa announced Friday that its men’s gymnastics, men’s and women’s swimming and diving and men’s tennis programs will be discontinued at the conclusion of the 2021-22 academic year.

Finances are tight after the Big Ten decided to scrap plans for a fall sports season because of the coronavirus crisis. The university will continue to honor all existing scholarships through graduation for student-athletes who choose to remain at Iowa.

