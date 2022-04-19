SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Augustana named Garrett Raboin as its first ever Hockey Coach on Monday, and Tuesday, the school introduced the Vikings inaugural coach at a press conference.

Augie announced its plans to have a Division 1 hockey team this past fall and then began the process of finding their first ever head coach.

With more than a year left until the Vikings actually play a game, they had plenty of time to find the right candidate and eventually landed on Raboin, who served as an assistant at both Minnesota and his alma mater St. Cloud State under Former Stampede Head Coach Bob Motzko.

With the program starting from scratch, Raboin says he couldn’t wait to jump at that opportunity.

“Well I think that’s the exciting part about this job is we really get to do it our own way. We’re going to build a staff, we’re going to build a culture within our program and we’re going to build a rink. And we’re building from the ground up and we’re going to have our hand prints on everything. It’s going to be awesome,” Raboin said.

“You know Augustana is different. We said from the start, we’re not just bringing a college hockey team to Augustana, it has to be ours. That means it’s going to be different than St. Cloud, different than Mankato and North Dakota. It has to be Augustana’s, and he embraced that from the start,” Morton said.

Raboin says he’ll look to fill his staff first, and that they’ll begin recruiting immediately for the 2023-24 season.