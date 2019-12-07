Umude, USD beat Mount Marty 94-79

VERMILLION, S.D.—Balanced scoring and 55 percent shooting led to a season-high point total and a 94-79 win against Mount Marty College Friday night inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center.

The win moved the Coyotes to 7-3 overall and 10-0 against their neighbors from Yankton in a series that first began back in 1983.

Stanley Umude, the preseason Summit League Player of the Year, led South Dakota with 19 points and tied his career high in rebounds with 14. It was his third consecutive double-double. Tyler Peterson finished 6-of-6 from the field and netted a season-high 17 points. He also added six boards and a game-high five assists.

Cody Kelley scored 16 points, Brandon Armstrong had a season-best 15 points and Tyler Hagedorn came off the bench for the first time and contributed 14 points and seven boards. Hagedorn didn’t practice this week due to an injury, but gave head coach Todd Lee 25 minutes anways. He was 5-of-8 from the field.

The Coyotes shot 58 percent in the first half and took a 51-38 lead into the break. Umude and Hagedorn combined for 21 first-half points and USD outrebounded the Lancers 21-13 in the opening stanza.

The lead grew to 67-49 with 13 minutes to go, but the Coyotes committed seven of their 11 turnovers and made just 1-of-5 shots over the following eight minutes that allowed the Lancers to get too close for comfort. Jordan Johnson buried a 3 for Mount Marty with 6:17 left that made it 71-66.

Johnson, who scored 35 points in a win at sixth-ranked Dakota Wesleyan (NAIA Division II) Wednesday, had 16 points Friday on 7-of-14 shooting. Chris King led the Lancers with 23 points. Mount Marty, 11-2 entering the game, came in averaging 14 three-pointers and 91 points per game. They finished 11-of-35 from downtown against the Coyotes and shot 43 percent (29-of-67) for the game.

South Dakota guard Cody Kelley, who was limited with foul trouble Friday, broke the rally with a bucket at the basket with 4:55 left that made it 73-66. He made two free throws moments later and then Umude followed his own miss with a layup that pushed the lead to 77-66 with 4:18 to go.

Kelley and Umude scored eight points each inside the final five minutes and the Coyotes closed the game on a 23-13 run.

Friday is the first of five games South Dakota will host over a 17-day span leading up to the holidays and before the start of conference play. The Coyotes return to the court Monday to host Alabama State in a 7 p.m. tip inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center.