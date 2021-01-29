Umude pours in 32 in Yotes’ 91-59 win over Omaha

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) — Stanley Umude scored 22 of his game-high 32 points in the first half to lead South Dakota to an impressive 91-59 win against Omaha Friday inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center.

The Coyotes (9-6, 7-0 Summit) are 7-0 to start conference play for the first time since the 1999-2000 campaign. South Dakota has won eight games in a row for the second time in as many seasons. USD will try to equal the 1999-2000 team’s mark of eight straight to begin the season in Saturday’s rematch at 7 p.m.

Umude was simply fantastic in logging his third 30-plus effort of the season. He made seven shots in a row, including two triples, and totaled 20 points in all during a nine-minute span that gave South Dakota a 37-13 lead with six minutes left in the first half.

And he had help.

Big man Tasos Kamateros had 11 points and nine boards in the opening stanza while Kruz Perrott-Hunt totaled 11 more and assisted on two other buckets. Combined, the trio of Kamateros, Perrott-Hunt and Umude were 16-of-23 from the field in the first half and USD took a 54-20 advantage into the break.

The defense on the other end was equally impressive. Omaha (2-13, 0-5) shot just 26 percent (8-of-30) in the first half, made one free throw and was outrebounded 24-10. La’Mel Robinson made two of Omaha’s three 3-pointers in the first half. He went on to lead the Mavericks with a game-high 11 points.

Umude’s breakaway dunk with 12:06 remaining was his 31st and 32nd points on the night and made it 68-44. He was 11-of-18 from the floor, made all eight free throws and had five boards.

Perrott-Hunt made 3-of-4 triples and finished with a career-high 16 points. Kamateros ended with 13. Point guard A.J. Plitzuweit chipped in eight points, six rebounds and two assists.

South Dakota shot a season-best 56.9 percent from the field aided by the 20-of-32 effort in the first half. The Coyotes were 7-of-15 from downtown, committed just six turnovers and had an edge of 11 on the glass.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss
More Contests


 